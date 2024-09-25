News
Tall claims on Ayurveda cures? You could complain to Trinetra soon
Summary
- The Trinetra portal will register complaints against ads making exaggerated claims about Ayurvedic products or services, concealing important details, or showing deceptive images that can misguide consumers, influence their decisions and result in unfair practices.
New Delhi: Complaints against Ayurvedic products that make exaggerated, misleading or deceptive claims to be better than modern medicine can now be filed on a dedicated government portal, two people directly involved with the process said.
