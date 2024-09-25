Tall claims on Ayurveda cures? You could complain to Trinetra soon

New Delhi: Complaints against Ayurvedic products that make exaggerated, misleading or deceptive claims to be better than modern medicine can now be filed on a dedicated government portal, two people directly involved with the process said.

The portal, to be called Trinetra (meaning three eyes), will register complaints against ads making exaggerated claims about Ayurvedic products or services, concealing important details, or showing deceptive images that can misguide consumers, influence their decisions and result in unfair practices.

For speedy redressal

Developed in consultation with the ministries of health, Ayush, consumer affairs, and information and broadcasting, the portal will enable speedy redressal of complaints through a central registry system and an AI-based redressal mechanism, the first of the two people said.

“It will be designed to automatically route complaints related to misleading advertisements directly to the concerned state authorities for resolution, without any human intervention," this person said.

Ayurvedic drugs and treatments, including massages, are often criticized by the medical fraternity as being clinically unproven. Patanjali Ltd, which makes Ayurvedic products, was pulled up by the Supreme Court this year for making misleading claims about curing diseases.

At the same time, the Indian market for Ayurvedic product is booming. According to a study by Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet, the market is projected to reach $16.27 billion by FY28, from $7 billion at present.

An Invest India report shows that the overall alternative medicine sector has grown at 17% annually between 2014 and 2020, expanding from $2.85 billion in 2014 to $18.1 billion, with the potential to create 3 million jobs.

This move by the government is aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and maintain public trust in traditional medicine, while ensuring companies uphold ethical standards.

Curbing misleading ads

It follows a growing number of cases where Ayurvedic product claims were found to be misleading, prompting regulatory action. One of Patanjali's most controversial products was Coronil, which the company claimed could “cure" covid, without any scientific study on its safety or efficacy to back the claim. The Union government ordered it withdrawn, but later allowed it to be marketed as an immunity booster.

“The portal will also feature a time-bound complaint redressal system, ensuring that grievances are addressed promptly and efficiently," the second person said.

This structure allows for streamlined handling of consumer complaints, ensuring that misleading advertisements are addressed effectively at the state level while minimizing delays, this person said.

Currently, consumers can register complaints about misleading Ayurvedic drug ads with the National Consumer Helpline, the Ayush ministry’s grievance portal, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and state health departments.

However, these complaints face challenges because several agencies handle them, which often leads to delays and poor coordination. Weak enforcement, low consumer awareness, and complex rules also slow down the process, making it difficult to resolve complaints quickly and effectively.

The president of the Association of Manufacturers of Ayurvedic Medicine Devender Triguna refused to comment on the story when contacted by phone.

‘A positive step’

"It's a positive step forward, as consumers will now have the right platform to register their complaints and track the status of their grievances effectively," said Dr Rakesh Kotwal, medical officer (Ayurveda) of Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir government.

"Ayurvedic drug manufacturers make claims about treating certain diseases based on inputs that they get from doctors who use these drugs in their practice with patients," Dr Kotwal said.

Dr Gopal Dabade, founder-president of Drug Action Forum- Karnataka, said. "A key concern is that these drugs do not fall under the purview of the Drug and Cosmetics Act and are not subjected to clinical trials."

The Forum is a non-governmental organization that advocates for rational drug-use and healthcare policies.

"Putting a check on such drugs is the need of the hour. However, as a middle-ground solution, the government is advising consumers to use these products as health supplements rather than as treatments," said Dabade, a Dharwad (Karnataka)-based ENT surgeon.

Queries emailed to ministries of consumer affairs, health and Ayush remained unanswered till press time.