The Kerala government has imposed a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases. The lockdown which was implemented from 6 am today would last for a week. Announcing the need to impose triple lockdown in the city, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said, "Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People shouldnot venture out. We need strict restrictionts to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed."

Triple lockdown in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram from today. Hee is all you need to know:

1) All roads, except for an entry and exit road, leading to the capital will be shut, said city officials.

2) Grocery stores, banks, medical stores, hospitals and other essential services, will be allowed.

3) All other non-essential services will be shut.

4) All public transport will be shut in the city.

5) The courts would remain closed.

6) The Kerala University has declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

7) The state secretariat and other government offices will remain closed

8) Kerala government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

9) The restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested.

10) The Minister's office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram

The Lock-I will restrict movement of all people in the district. The Lock-II will be enforced in hotspots of infection, where people will be mandatorily asked to stay-at-home. And the Lock-III will be enforced in the houses of primary and secondary contacts of covid-19 patients to be in compulsory room-quarantine.

Kerala on Sunday reported second highest single day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 5,429.

-With Agency inputs

