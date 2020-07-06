Triple lockdown in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram from today

The Kerala government has imposed a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases. The lockdown which was implemented from 6 am today would last for a week. Announcing the need to impose triple lockdown in the city, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said, "Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People shouldnot venture out. We need strict restrictionts to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed."