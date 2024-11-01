Triple murder amid Diwali: Man, son and grandson killed, heads smashed as two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh

Three family members were killed in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, during Diwali celebrations due to a long-standing feud. The victims were found dead with severe injuries.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Triple murder amid Diwali: Man, son and grandson killed, heads smashed as two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh
Triple murder amid Diwali: Man, son and grandson killed, heads smashed as two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh(PTI)

Three people were killed amid Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh after clashes broke out in Kakinada district on Thursday. The victims belonged to the same family and authorities suspect a long-standing family feud sparked the row.

“We are investigating the incident from all angles, and preliminary evidence suggests a long-standing feud between the families. We will arrest the accused soon,” NDTV quoted a senior police official as saying.

The victims were identified as Bathula Ramesh, his son Bathula Chinni and his grandson Bathula Raju. According to reports they were found lying dead in a pool of blood with their heads smashed while their hands gripped sickles.

Also Read | Karnataka: Multiple Injuries as thousands gather for prayers at Deviramma temple

The incident reportedly took place around 9:00 pm on Thursday — fuelled by old rivalries and derogatory comments that were purportedly made by the victims towards the accused families. Some reports suggest than an extramarital affair had been the motive behind the clash.

At least one other person was admitted to the Kakinada government general hospital with injuries. Later reports suggest that the injured individual is now out of danger.

A case has been registered with the Gollapalem police and investigation remains underway. A police picket was also reportedly posted and officials continue to camp in the area to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.

Also Read | Bengaluru airport cab scam exposed! Techie unveils drivers’ tricks to hike fares

In another unrelated incident from the southern state, a man was killed man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded in Eluru town on Thursday. The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations.

The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot. The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Triple murder amid Diwali: Man, son and grandson killed, heads smashed as two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh

      Popular in News

