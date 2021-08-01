The law to criminalise triple talaq has reduced such instances by 80 per cent in the country, claimed Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during an event to celebrate Muslim Women Rights Day.

Minority Affairs Ministry is observing August 1, Sunday, as Muslim Women Rights Day to commemorate two years of Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act. The law came into effect on August 1, 2019 and banned instant divorce in Muslim, known as triple talaq.

Events are being held across the nation to mark the day. Naqvi, along with his colleagues Smriti Irani and Bhupender Yadav attended such an event in Delhi and also interacted with victims of triple talaq.

"The cases of instant triple talaq have dropped by 80 per cent since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted on August 1, 2019. In Uttar Pradesh, before the law was enacted there were over 63,000 cases were registered but after the enactment of the law, the cases dropped to 221 cases. Bihar registered 49 cases after enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act," Naqvi said.

Modi government, among other reforms, has scrapped the 'mahram' law, allowing 3,500 Muslim women to undertake Hajj without a mahram, he said.

Addressing the event, Irani said that Muslim Women's Rights Day is to salute the spirit and struggle of Muslim women. She also took the opportunity to appreciate the Ministry of Minority Affairs for working for the benefit of Muslim women.

