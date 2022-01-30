Tripura: All educational institutions to reopen from tomorrow. Details here

AGARTALA : Educational institutions in Tripura are set to re-open from 31 January, 2022, state education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Sunday. He specified that these would include schools from pre-primary to higher secondary schools, colleges and universities.

Nath confirmed that the decision was made in consultation with the directors of the state health and education departments to compensate for the learning losses and mental wellness of the students.

Nath also mentioned that the guardians and parents in the state had urged authorities to re-open schools and colleges.

“As the schools were closed most of the time of the last two years, the students could not meet their friends and they also suffered learning losses," he said.

"The UNICEF recently observed that keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open. The World Bank has also cautioned that the students had suffered a lot and mental health of students had broken down", Nath told reporters, adding that examinations would be held as per schedule.

Nath urged that Covid appropriate behavior is maintained in these educational institutions among teachers, staff and students.

The state government had closed schools from January 15 till January 30 following the spike in Covid-19 cases.

