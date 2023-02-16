16 Feb 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Tripura election key constituency: Jitendra Choudhury from Sabroom Constituency
CPI(M) State General Secretary Jitendra Choudhury has been fielded from Sabroom constituency. He has been in the party since 1993. In 1993, he won from Manu ST constituency for Tripura election. He served as Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, Sports from 1993-1998 under Dasarath Deb's Ministry. Later from 1998-2014, he was also Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, Sports in Manik Sarkar's Ministry. In the 2014 general election he won from Tripura East (Lok Sabha constituency) and became Member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Tripura
16 Feb 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Tripura election key constituency: Rajiv Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur constituency
Tripura BJP state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee will contest from Biplab Dev's seat in Banamalipur this time. TMC's Shantanu Saha has been fielded against him.
16 Feb 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Tripura election key constituency: Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur
The BJP has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. She is the first Tripura resident and 2nd woman from North East to be a Union Minister. Amiya Dayal Noatia has been fielded from TIPRA Motha.
16 Feb 2023, 07:07 AM IST
Tripura election key constituency: Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala constituency
Congress Sudip Roy Barman filed his nomination papers from Agartala constituency in Tripura. He will be contesting opposite BJP's Papiya Dutta. Barman held this constituency since 1998 by winning four elections consecutively on Congress ticket. He had joined BJP in 2018 and won from the same constituency. He later left the party in February 2022 and joined Congress
16 Feb 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Voting to elect 60-member assembly begins
Voting for the 60 Assembly seats of Tripura begins; fate of 259 candidates in the fray.
16 Feb 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Tripura election key constituency: Manik Saha from Town Borodowali
CM Manik Saha who has filed his his nomination from the Town Borodowali assembly constituency will contest opposite Congress’ Ashish Kumar Saha. Manik Saha had become the new chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with less than a year to go for crucial elections to the state assembly. The Chief Minister had assumed office in the 2022 bye-election after Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from his office. Three influential BJP MLAs - Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Dibachandra Hrangkhawal resigned from the state Assembly and joined the Congress. Meanwhile, CM Saha, a doctor, is the second richest candidate with ₹13.90 crore assets, ADR's state coordinator Biswendu Bhattacharjee told PTI.
16 Feb 2023, 06:55 AM IST
People queue up to cast their votes in Gomati
People queue up to cast their votes for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Picture from polling booths number 54 in Gomati
16 Feb 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Manik Sarkar - CPI(M)’s old war horse in Battlefield Tripura
Communist party workers slouching against the walls, drooping in the sultry mid-day, Tripura heat, stood or sat up to attention as the stern-faced, tall, bespectacled man dressed in a crisp white dhoti-kurta, strode into the room.
The man commanding the cadres’ awe was none other than 74-year-old Manik Sarkar, who had come to personify the Communist movement in the northeast, running the sole CPI(M)-led government in a difficult and turbulent region for 20 long years, before his party’s rule was ended by a BJP wave in 2018.
He had been following a punishing schedule over the last several weeks, electioneering by foot and by jeep, over the hills and dales of Tripura, a state which has been described as a ‘finger of land wrapped around Bangladesh’.
16 Feb 2023, 06:41 AM IST
BJP to retain power with comfortable majority in Tripura, says Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that BJP will retain power with a comfortable majority and claimed that the state may cease to have an opposition party after the February 16 elections "even though that isn't a good sign for democracy".
Victory registered by the BJP in Tripura elections will be used as a "model" by the party as it gears up for next year's Lok Sabha elections, he stated,
16 Feb 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Polling visuals from Agartala
The voting for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 to begin at 7 am. Here are visuals from polling booth 16, Maharani Tulsibati Girls' Higher Secondary School in Agartala
16 Feb 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Criminal cases against candidates
Seven out of 13 Congress candidates (54 percent) have criminal cases while nine out of 55 BJP candidates have criminal cases. Of the 43 Left Front candidates, nine (16 percent) have criminal cases. Eight candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder.
16 Feb 2023, 06:19 AM IST
Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Debbarma says he will quit politics after Tripura polls
Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced that he will quit politics after the February 16 Tripura assembly elections and will never seek votes as ‘Bubagra’ (king).
Addressing a rally here on the last day of the campaign on Tuesday, the scion of the former royal family of Tripura said many leaders have deserted him without understanding his feeling for putting up a fight for protecting the rights of poor people who have no food, shelter and education access.
Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Varma, another member of the erstwhile royal family, is the BJP candidate from the Charilam constituency. “He (Jishnu Debbarman) knows when I take a challenge, I see only dofa (community). I will not give an inch of land to him in the battle," he said.
16 Feb 2023, 06:10 AM IST
Recap of 2018 Tripura polls
The BJP which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and had ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978. BJP won 36 seats in the assembly and got 43.59 per cent of the votes in the 2018 election. The CPI (M) won 16 seats with a 42.22 per cent vote share. The IPFT won eight seats and Congress could not open its account.
16 Feb 2023, 06:09 AM IST
Tripura first Northeastern state to poll this year
Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. While polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will be held on February 27, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.
16 Feb 2023, 06:05 AM IST
28.13 lakh voters including 13.98 lakh women eligible to vote
Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. According to Election Commission, the state has 28,14,584 voters including 14,15,233 male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender. They will cast their votes at 3,337 polling stations.
The state has 97 all-women-managed police stations. It has 94,815 voters in the 18-19 age group and 6,21,505 in the 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters are in the 40-59 age group at 9,81,089.
16 Feb 2023, 06:03 AM IST
Prohibitory order imposed across Tripura, borders sealed
As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across the state and it will remain in force till 6 am on February 17. The international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent trouble mongers from entering the state.
16 Feb 2023, 06:03 AM IST
A look at the number of seats political parties contesting
The BJP is contesting on 55 seats and its ally, IPFT, on six seats. But both allies have fielded candidates in the Ampinagar constituency in Gomati district. The Left will contest on 47 and Congress on 13 seats, respectively. Of the total 47 seats, the CPM will contest 43 seats while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India ( CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) will contest one seat each.
16 Feb 2023, 05:51 AM IST
Triangular contest between BJP, Cong-CPIM and Tipra Motha
A triangular contest is on the cards as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP while the BJP which is looking to retain its power is contesting in alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha which is being seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly scenario, emerged as an influential regional party floated by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has also put up candidates on several seats.