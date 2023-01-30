The party headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma has fielded Nitai Sarkar from Bamutia, Swapna Debbarama from Mandaibazar, Biswajit Kalai from Takarjala, Ashish Das from Kamalasagar, MD Shah Alam Miah from Bishalgarh, Manav Debbarma from Golaghati, Abhijit Sarkar from Teliamura, Kshir Mohan Das from Kakraban-Salgarh, Abhhijit Malakar from Rajnagar, Pathan Lal Jamatia from Ampinagar, Nandita Debbarma Reang from Raima Valley and Ranjan Sinha from Chandipur.

Pradyot Deb Barma, amid speculation of a potential alliance with the ruling BJP, took to Twitter to clarify that no alliance will be formed with anyone for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

No alliance - my heart does not agree and so I have made my decision that I cannot accept New Delhi's offer ! Jitega toh jitega harega toh harega but one last fight to karke rahega ! I can't betray our cause and our people ! pic.twitter.com/9rRAOZ8GtU — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) January 27, 2023

In a video message to his supporters, he stated that he will not enter into any alliance unless the demands of the Tiprasa community are met constitutionally in writing by the government of India.

Barma expressed his frustration with the political system, highlighting that in the past 46 years, every regional Tiprasa political party has gone to Delhi, formed an agreement before the election, only to come back empty handed after the election. He emphasized that he will not repeat the same mistake, and will not form any alliance unless the demands of the Tiprasa community are met by the government of India.

"I have said this before and am repeating it, we will not compromise on our demands. We went to Delhi to discuss and we heard them. If we didn't go, they would've mentioned it that despite the invitation, we skipped the meeting," added Deb Barma.

Sources suggest that although the Left and the Congress have united, the ruling BJP is still looking for a partner.

A list of 43 candidates, including several new names, has been officially released by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Manik Sarkar, a former chief minister, will stay out of the fray this time, sources confirmed.

According to the sources, the Congress will run for 13 seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement with the Left, while the remaining 4 seats will be up for grabs for smaller parties.

Pradyot had earlier invited the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) to form an alliance with his group on January 19.

The BJP and INPT alliance, which was formed in 2001, disbanded in 2009. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the party teamed up with the BJP once more and won 8 out of the 9 seats it ran for.

Tripura, which has a population of over 28 lakh, will elect 60 Assembly members, with the BJP seeking reelection for a second straight term after toppling the CPM government in 2018.

(With inputs from ANI)