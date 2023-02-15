The northeastern state of Tripura will go to assembly polls on Thursday which will be the first in the year 2023 with many assembly polls lined up later this year. BJP which is in power will look to get another term which will help in extend its control in the northeastern parts of the country. The state is going to witness a triangular fight this time, ith the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha making its debut. Polling to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

During the month-long campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and a dozen central ministers canvassed in favour of candidates of the saffron party, listing the benefits of the double engine government.

The party had also organised ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra', rallies and road shows to woo the electors.

The BJP-IPFT ally, which had won 18 of 20 seats in the tribal areas last elections, however, are facing a tough challenge this time from the Tipra Motha, headed by erstwhile royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, given that the regional outfit had made a big splash in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls two years ago, bagging 18 of the 30 seats.

Debbarma single-handedly canvassed for his Tipra Motha, which has decided to go solo after its demand for a separate state for indigenous people found no takers. The party will be contesting 42 seats in the elections.

In the last assembly elections held in 2018, BJP had stormed to power with 36 seats, half of which were won from the tribal areas. With the rise of Tipra Motha, a large chunk of the 20 tribal seats are expected to shift allegiance. While in the plains, where mostly non-tribals live, anti-incumbency and law and order issues may dent the ruling party’s tally.

BJP had secured a 43.59 per cent vote share in 2018 compared to CPI(M)’s 42.22 per cent vote and 2 per cent of the Congress, with most of BJP’s gain at Congress’s expense.

Key numbers to watch out: Tripura Elections

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, out of 259 candidates analyzed by it, 41 (16%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections, out of 297 candidates analysed, 22(7%) had declared criminal cases against themselves. Among the major parties, 7(54%) out of 13 candidates analysed from INC, 13(30%) out of 43 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and 9 (16%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Also, out of the 259 candidates, 45(17%) are crorepatis. In 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections, out of 297 candidates, 35 (12%) were crorepatis. Among the major parties 17(31%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 6(46%) out of 13 candidates analysed from INC and 7(16%) out of 43 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.

View Full Image District wise contesting candidates

A total of 259 candidates are in the electoral race, of whom 20 are women.

The BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats, and its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a be friendly fight in one seat.

The CPI(M) is contesting 47 seats and the Congress 13 constituencies.

The TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. Apart from that, there are 58 independent aspirants in the fray.

The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates at 12.

As many as 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on February 16.

Polling will take place in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 are sensitive and 28 critical, he said.

View Full Image Top 10 Candidates with the highest assets. Source : ADR

View Full Image Top 10 candidates with lowest assets. Source: ADR

The poll machinery is geared up to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections on February 16," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao told PTI.

