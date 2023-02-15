Tripura assembly elections: From key constituencies to candidates. A go-to-guide

The northeastern state of Tripura will go to assembly polls on Thursday which will be the first in the year 2023 with many assembly polls lined up later this year. BJP which is in power will look to get another term which will help in extend its control in the northeastern parts of the country. The state is going to witness a triangular fight this time, ith the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha making its debut. Polling to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}