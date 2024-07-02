Tripura’s Transport Department has banned registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area of West Tripura District from July 10 to reduce traffic congestion.

The move aims to reduce traffic congestion and promote alternative transportation systems in the civic body areas, Agartala Municipal Corporation officials said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 115 of the MV Act 1988 and for the interest of promoting sustainable urban mobility, the Transport Department, Government of Tripura hereby imposes ban on registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles on and from 10th July 2024 in Agartala Municipal Corporation area of West Tripura District," Deputy Secretary of the government of Tripura in a notification said.

The notification clarified that all the three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles include e-rickshaws, e-carts, e-autos, petrol autos, diesel autos, CNG autos and vehicles driven on bio-fuel (methanol and ethanol).

“This notification aims to manage traffic congestion & ensure public safety and convenience, to promote alternative transportation methods by banning the registration of said passengers & goods vehicles in greater public interest. Therefore, any such vehicle as specified above shall not be registered on or after 10th July, 2024 in the territorial limits of Agartala Municipal Corporation area, West Tripura District."

"The Transport Commissioner and DTO, West are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance of the same. The Transport Department, Government of Tripura shall review the effect of this restriction on the urban mobility from time to time and shall have right to review and amend this notification as per need," the notification reads.

In West Tripura district, as many as 23,474 three-wheelers and 4259 e-rickshaws were registered with the transport department and 70 of these vehicles are operating in the capital town.

