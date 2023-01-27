On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise the tickets for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

On January 26, senior BJP figures including party president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah gathered in New Delhi to decide on the slate of candidates for the impending Tripura assembly elections. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb also attended the meeting.

The BJP's Tripura unit core group had a meeting earlier on January 26 at the home of Sambit Patra, the party's northeast incharge. In a meeting of its central election committee on January 27, the BJP is set to choose its candidates for the Tripura legislative elections.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly are scheduled for February 16. Nominations must be submitted by January 30. On March 2, the vote tally will be discussed. In Tripura, the BJP first took office as the state's head of state in 2018, ending the CPI(M)'s 20-year reign.

Tripura's assembly elections are less than a month away, therefore the next moves of Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma’s TIPRA Motha, the state's newest political player, are being closely observed.

Deb Barma has kept his cards close to his chest and insisted that he will only align with a party that will accept his demand for a separate state of Tipraland for indigenous groups in writing. This is despite the fact that he is being pursued by all the major players in the state, from the ruling BJP to the CPI(M)-Congress alliance.

Deb Barma has been in talks with the Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), a major force in tribal politics in the state and an ally of the BJP, for the past several weeks. He has asked for the IPFT to combine with his party in order to ensure the "survival and existence of Tiprasa". The IPFT has chosen to back the royal scion in the upcoming elections, deeming the meetings "fruitful".

