Tripura: BJP candidate list to get finalised today at meeting with PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM IST
The BJP top brass will meet to finalise candidates for Tripura elections.
On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise the tickets for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.
