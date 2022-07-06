Tripura Board (TBSE) declares Madhyamik, HS results: Here's how to check

Tripura Board (TBSE) declares Madhyamik, HS results: Here's how to check1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared TBSE Madhyamik, HS result 12 noon on Wednesday afternoon. Students, both regular and private, can check the results on the board's official websites - tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Board Class 10th Examination was conducted from 18th April to 6th May 2022 at various exam centres.
Students need to follow the given steps to view Tripura Madhyamik results 2022.
Go to the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Click on the 'Tripura Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘TBSE 12th result 2022’ link.
Enter the roll number in the given fields.
Click on the 'show result' button to access Class 10 Tripura result 2022.
The TBSE result 2022 term 2 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take multiple printouts for future use.
Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for Revaluation. TBSE 10th Revelation / Rechecking / Retotaling Form dates will be announced by the board in a few days.
