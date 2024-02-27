Tripura CM Manik Saha on Tuesday flagged off 00727- Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station. The train will run from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.

CM Saha extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

On Monday, he addressed an event for the foundation stone laying, inauguration and redevelopment of 554 railway stations under 'Amrit Bharat Station Schemes' and 1509 road over bridges underpasses in Agartala.

Ram Mandir ropes in SBI's counting machines as it receives ₹25 crore donations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

These stations, spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over ₹19,000 crores.

The Indian Railways had announced "Aastha Special" trains to ferry devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

Ayodhya news: Devotees flock to Saryu river for holy dip on Magh Purnima | WATCH

Recently, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train', carrying approximately 1500 devotees from Sambalpur (Odisha) to Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh).

The train consists of 20 sleeper-class coaches, containing all the required facilities.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced introduction of a train service from Puri which is the abode of Lord Jagannath, to Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, and more; here's a list of famous temples in Ayodhya

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayopdhya.

As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, over 20 lakh devotees visited the Ram Temple within seven days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!