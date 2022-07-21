Tripura CM tests positive for COVID-19

Tripura CM tests positive for COVID-192 min read . 07:11 AM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged those who had come in contact with him to take necessary precautions
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who had come in contact with him to take necessary precautions.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the chief minister wrote, "I have been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit and fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who've come in contact with me to take necessary precautions."
The Chief Minister took the oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Tripura Assembly Constituency on July 8.
Post resigning as a Rajya Sabha member, he won the MLA seat from Bordowali Assembly Constituency on June 23, 2022.
Stating that in Jubarajnagar, CPI(M) held the seat for long, which we could not be wrest away from them back in 2018, despite waves of PM Modi's popularity, Saha said that this time, the BJP won that seat with a majority, adding that the people are with the party.
Saha added that he will be capable of winning all the seats; left unoccupied by BJP, going to be taken over in the coming 2023 Assembly election.
Meanwhile, India recorded 20,557 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.
With the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,654.
The government data further said that the current recovery rate from COVID-19 infection in the country is at 98.47 per cent as India saw 18,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,31,32,140.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
So far, 87.06 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country, of which 4,98,034 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours alone. Here, the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stood at 4.13 and 4,64 per cent respectively, the Ministry informed.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered a total of 200.61 crore vaccines against the Covid-19 infection, which included 92.71 crore second doses and 6.11 crore precaution doses.
In the last 24 hours, India administered 26,04,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses. India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the country achieved a big milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses in just 18 months.
