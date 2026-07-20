Who was Anurag Dhankar, Tripura DGP found dead in suspected suicide?

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at his office at the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday. According to reports the senior IPS officer allegedly died by suicide.

Who was Anurag Dhankar? Dhankar was a 1994-batch IPS officer who served in the Tripura Police for over three decades. He took over as the Director General of Tripura Police in May 2025. Dhankar had previously served as the state's DGP of Intelligence.

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He had also served in the CBI, BSF, CISF and the UN peacekeeping in Kosovo.

During his CBI stint, Dhankar led the agency's probe into the Punjab National Bank scam accused Nirav Modi.

Dhankar also held several key positions in the CBI, including Superintendent of Police, Deputy Inspector General, Joint Director, and Additional Director. He also served in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as Inspector General (Personnel).

He also held the role of Chairman, Special Investigation Team on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(This is a developing story)