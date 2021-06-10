The Tripura government today extended the corona curfew in six urban local bodies of the state including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) till June 18. Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government also decided to relax restrictions in 14 other urban bodies.

Corona curfew was first imposed on May 16 at Agartala municipality, is currently in force in all urban bodies along with night curfew in villages till Friday morning.

Ratan Lal Nath said,"Day and night curfew would continue in six urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Dharmanagar Municipal Council, Belonia Municipal Council along with Ranirbazaar and Sonamura Nagar panchayats from tomorrow till June 18."

The minister said restriction on inter-district movement was withdrawn and shops and markets would remain open in restricted areas from 6 am till 2 pm during this period.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers following reports from health experts and reports from the health department, which showed these urban bodies have a fresh positivity rate above 5%, according to news agency PTI.

Beauty parlours, salons, malls, gymnasiums, movie halls would continue to remain closed and gatherings for political, educational, entertainment, religious, cultural or festival related events are not permitted, Nath said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.