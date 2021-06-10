Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tripura govt extends corona curfew in 6 urban local bodies till 18 June

Tripura govt extends corona curfew in 6 urban local bodies till 18 June

Premium
Agartala: A man wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant, after the government eased Covid induced lockdown restrictions, in Agartala.
1 min read . 10:16 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Tamal Nandi ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Corona curfew was first imposed on May 16 at Agartala municipality, is currently in force in all urban bodies along with night curfew in villages till Friday morning

The Tripura government today extended the corona curfew in six urban local bodies of the state including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) till June 18. Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government also decided to relax restrictions in 14 other urban bodies.

The Tripura government today extended the corona curfew in six urban local bodies of the state including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) till June 18. Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government also decided to relax restrictions in 14 other urban bodies.

Corona curfew was first imposed on May 16 at Agartala municipality, is currently in force in all urban bodies along with night curfew in villages till Friday morning.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Corona curfew was first imposed on May 16 at Agartala municipality, is currently in force in all urban bodies along with night curfew in villages till Friday morning.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Ratan Lal Nath said,"Day and night curfew would continue in six urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Dharmanagar Municipal Council, Belonia Municipal Council along with Ranirbazaar and Sonamura Nagar panchayats from tomorrow till June 18."

The minister said restriction on inter-district movement was withdrawn and shops and markets would remain open in restricted areas from 6 am till 2 pm during this period.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers following reports from health experts and reports from the health department, which showed these urban bodies have a fresh positivity rate above 5%, according to news agency PTI.

Beauty parlours, salons, malls, gymnasiums, movie halls would continue to remain closed and gatherings for political, educational, entertainment, religious, cultural or festival related events are not permitted, Nath said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!