The Tripura government on Saturday extended the coronavirus curfew from 2 pm to 5 am in Agartala and 10 other urban local bodies (ULBs) till 2 July.

The Covid-19 curbs, first imposed on 16 May and then repeatedly extended, were scheduled to end on 25 June, a notification said.

"The Covid curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 10 other ULBs from 25 June to 2 July," the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Friday said.

The restrictions have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Panisagar, Khowai, Belonia and Jirania Nagar Panchayat.

All standalone shops and commercial establishments shall remain open only between 6 am and 2 pm with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, according to the notification.

All government and private offices shall remain open till 4 pm with 50% attendance.

Social, political, religious, academic or other gatherings shall be prohibited. Only essential government meetings with a maximum of 20 participants will be allowed.

Movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons and bars shall remain closed at all times. Restaurants will remain open only till 2 pm.

The Covid day curfew outside the jurisdiction of AMC and 10 ULBs would be restricted to only busy markets and other areas as deemed fit by the respective district magistrates.

Meanwhile, nearly 80% of the total eligible population in Tripura has received at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a senior official said here on Friday.

The state has received 24.9 lakh vaccine doses so far, of which 2.10 lakh is yet to be administered, Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, director, National Health Mission, said.

"As on June 24, a total of 18.31 lakh people have received the first shot, which is around 80% of the total eligible population," Jaiswal said during a press meet.

He further stated that at least 98% of the population in the age group of 45 years and above has been inoculated in the state with one shot.

