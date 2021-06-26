"The Covid curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 10 other ULBs from 25 June to 2 July," the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Friday said.
The restrictions have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Panisagar, Khowai, Belonia and Jirania Nagar Panchayat.
All standalone shops and commercial establishments shall remain open only between 6 am and 2 pm with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, according to the notification.
All government and private offices shall remain open till 4 pm with 50% attendance.
Social, political, religious, academic or other gatherings shall be prohibited. Only essential government meetings with a maximum of 20 participants will be allowed.
Movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons and bars shall remain closed at all times. Restaurants will remain open only till 2 pm.