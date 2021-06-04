The Tripura government on Friday announced to extend the corona curfew till June 10, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said as quoted by PTI. The curfew will remain in force in the state from noon to 5 am in Agartala and all other urban areas.

Evening curfew in rural areas from 6 pm to 5 am will also continue.

The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 6. The state government had first imposed the restrictions in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area on May 16 and 10 days later, extended corona curfew to all the 29 urban local bodies.

However, shops dealing with essential items like groceries, vegetables, milk, meat and fish can now remain open till 2 pm instead of the earlier deadline of noon. All other restrictions will continue as usual, Nath told reporters at the Civil Secretariat.

Several Indian states have already extended the lockdown in their states. However, many of them have also eased a few restrictions owing to the drop in the number of coronavirus cases in the past week.

India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths, while the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

