Tripura govt hikes DA by 5% for state government employees, pensioners
The Manik Saha government in Tripura on Tuesday announced an additional 5% dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners effective from January 1, 2024
The Manik Saha government in Tripura, on Tuesday, announced an additional 5% dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners effective from January 1, 2024, reported news agency ANI.
The Chief Minister also hailed the state budget for 2024-25, which was tabled on Friday.
"The budget is aimed at touching all sections of people. The welfare of the people has been ensured in the budget," he added.
