Tripura govt hikes DA by 5% for state government employees, pensioners

The Manik Saha government in Tripura, on Tuesday, announced an additional 5% dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners effective from January 1, 2024, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting his government's commitment to support its employees, the Chief Minister said the move will benefit 1,06,932 employees and 82,000 state pensioners. He was speaking in the state legislative Assembly.

"With great pleasure, I announce a five per cent DA for government employees and pensioners, reflecting our dedication to their welfare. In the face of adversity, our government has consistently prioritized the well-being of our workforce. This decision will result in an additional expenditure of ₹500 crores from the government," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Underscoring the significance of this move, the Chief Minister emphasized that the hike will substantially impact the lives of over one lakh six thousand government employees and 82,000 pensioners in the state.

With this hike, state government employees and pensioners will receive 25% DA, Saha said. Around ₹500 crore will be needed to meet the extra expenditure for releasing 5% DA to the employees and pensioners annually," he added.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the Chief Minister wrote, "Today at the budget session, I announced another 5 percent Dearness Allowance to the State Government Employees. This decision will be effective from 01.01.2024. The additional annual expenditure for this will be ₹ 500 crores." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Employees play a major role in carrying out various developmental functions of the state government. Keeping their role in mind, a total of 20 percent dearness allowance was announced after formation of our government. With this announcement, the effective DA will be 25% in total."

“Employees play a major role in carrying out various developmental functions of the state government. Keeping their role in mind, a total of 20 percent dearness allowance was announced after formation of our government. With this announcement, the effective DA will be 25% in total."

The Chief Minister also hailed the state budget for 2024-25, which was tabled on Friday.

"The budget is aimed at touching all sections of people. The welfare of the people has been ensured in the budget," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

