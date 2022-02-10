In the wake of rising concerns around the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state, Tripura government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20 with an aim to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

While the state government has introduced fresh guidelines which said that people (up to 50% capacity) are allowed in closed spaces. Additionally, the state government in its order released on Wednesday under which cinemas, spas and gyms will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity. The order stated that restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm with 50%.

"All government and non-government offices shall operate at 100 per cent attendance. The aggressive Covid-19 appropriate behaviour has to be followed by officials and staff of all categories," the order read.

"All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands, sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc. at all times," it added.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 71,365 new Covid-19 cases, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while Tripura's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,00,715, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 916, with no report of any fresh fatality. The state had reported 34 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday. The positivity rate in the state has come down to 0.64% on Wednesday from 0.96% a day before.

Tripura now has 535 active cases, while 99,196 people have recovered from the disease so far, state surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma said. Altogether 68 Covid-19 patients have migrated to other states. Tripura has administered a total of 50,29,287 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

