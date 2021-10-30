Tripura govt issues guidelines for travellers from other states. Check details

"It is hereby informed that from October 30 onwards, negative test report for COVID-19 done by RT-PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hours prior to journey is required for entry into the state through airport/railway station/Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district having positivity rate of 5 per cent or more as on October 26 (Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland) irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status," read the order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}