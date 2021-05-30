Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tripura govt to provide free education to children orphaned due to Covid-19

Tripura govt to provide free education to children orphaned due to Covid-19

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Staff Writer

The state government will provide 3,500 every month till the age of 18 to those who do not live in orphanages

Tripura government on Saturday decided to provide free education to all those children who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

Also, the state government will provide 3,500 every month till the age of 18 to those who do not live in orphanages.

"Tripura government will provide free education to the children who lose their parents due to COVID-19. Such children who do not live in orphanages will be provided 3,500 every month till the age of 18," Chief Minister Biplab Deb said.

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have come up with schemes to help the children who became orphaned due to COVID-19.

