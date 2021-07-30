Tripura today decided to withdraw the day curfew from Sunday following improvement in the overall coronavirus situation in the state. The state government will allow all the govt and private offices to function with full attendance.

However, the Tripura government has extended the night curfew across the state till August end.

In a notice, Chief Secretary Alok Kumar said that night curfew will remain throughout the state from 7 pm to 5 am from 1 August to 31 August. The Covid-19 positivity rate was on Thursday found to have come down to 3.3% from 5% a week ago.

The overall situation was reviewed by the officials concerned. According to a press statement issued by the government the total coronavirus caseload has risen to 77788 and 73,602 infected persons have recovered.

The toll rose to 751 and the number of active cases climbed to 3369. Though day curfew, which was imposed on July 19 and was in force from 2 pm, would be withdrawn on Sunday, shopping malls and market complexes, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed at all times and bazaar committees will deploy volunteers to ensure strict adherence to social-distancing, the notification said.

Vehicles can only ply between 5 am and 7 pm for essential purposes. However, those ferrying medical supplies will be allowed to ply even after 7 p.m.

There will be a total ban on the movement of individuals during the hours of night curfew except for prescribed exemptions, it said.

“All government and non-government offices shall operate at 100% attendance. Staggered timing 10 am - 4.30 pm, 10.30 am - 5 pm and 11 am - 5.30 pm shall be followed for staff that attends office to ease out congestion on the transport system.

The aggressive COVID appropriate behaviour has to be followed by officials and staff of all categories," the notification said. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed at weddings and not more than 20 in the case of last rites and funerals, it added.

With agency inputs

