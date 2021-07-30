Tripura govt withdraws day curfew, extends night curfew till 31 Aug

The toll rose to 751 and the number of active cases climbed to 3369. Though day curfew, which was imposed on July 19 and was in force from 2 pm, would be withdrawn on Sunday, shopping malls and market complexes, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed at all times and bazaar committees will deploy volunteers to ensure strict adherence to social-distancing, the notification said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}