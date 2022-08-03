Tripura hikes DA for state govt employees by 5% ahead of Assembly polls in 2023

For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th CPC, center has raised DA from existing 368 per cent to 381 per cent. For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised 6th CPC pay scale or grade pay, center has raised their DA from 196 per cent to 203 per cent. This new DA will be effective from 1st January 2022, the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance informed.