Tripura hikes DA for state govt employees by 5% ahead of Assembly polls in 2023

According to the scheme details, a total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited.
Ahead of the assembly election in the northeastern state due in March next year, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha-led state Cabinet on 3 August cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 July, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.
"The council of ministers has approved a proposal for providing 5 per cent DA to its employees despite resource constraints. The government will have to bear an additional annual burden of ₹523.80 crore," Chowdhury told reporters on 2 August evening.
According to the scheme details, a total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited.
Following the government's move, the the DA of state government employees has risen from three per cent of their basic pay to eight per cent. While the central government employees are receiving 34 per cent of basic pay as DA and the gap between the central and state government employees remains at 26 per cent.
The Tripura Government Employees' Federation (TGEF) welcomed the decision.
"We welcome the decision of the government to hike DA by 5 per cent but the gap with the central government employees is still too high. We hope the state government will reduce it," TGEF secretary general Samar Roy said.
Apart from this, Chowdhury also said that 200 engineers would be recruited in the Public Works Department through Tripura Public Service Commission. Also, 100 staff nurses, 22 pharmacists and 39 laboratory assistants will also be recruited in the Health Department shortly, the minister added.
Recently, on 20 April, the Central government raised the announced hike in DA for central government servants and employees working at central autonomous bodies.
For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of 5th CPC, center has raised DA from existing 368 per cent to 381 per cent. For central government employees drawing their pay in pre-revised 6th CPC pay scale or grade pay, center has raised their DA from 196 per cent to 203 per cent. This new DA will be effective from 1st January 2022, the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance informed.
Earlier, in September 2021, the Uttarakhand government has decided to increase the DA to 11 per cent, costing the state ₹1,800 crore. The CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had then lifted the freeze on payment of DA to the state government employees on 25 August and increased it from 17 to 28%. Additionally, on 25 December CM Dhami approved per cent additional DA for state government employees.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has hiked DA for state government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent, implemented retrospectively from July, 2021.
With PTI inputs.
