Tripura makes Covid test mandatory for people coming from1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Tripura covid guidelines: ’All domestic incoming passengers from the states with high COVID-positivity rate shall have to be mandatorily tested on their arrival at the airport, railway stations and the Churaibari check gate, a senior health official said
Agartala: People arriving in Tripura from states that have reported a high positivity rate will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
