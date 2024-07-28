Tripura news: GRP arrests 23 Bangladeshi nationals, tout from Agartala railway station

  • According to the GRP officials, the Bangladeshis had arrived in India in search of jobs and were arrested while trying to board a train to move to other states via Guwahati in Assam.

Livemint
Updated28 Jul 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India- Bangladesh fencing in Nischinta Pur area in response to the ongoing anti-quota protests in the neighboring country of Bangladesh, near Agartala, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India- Bangladesh fencing in Nischinta Pur area in response to the ongoing anti-quota protests in the neighboring country of Bangladesh, near Agartala, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Government Railway Police on Saturday night arrested as many as 23 Bangladeshi nationals and a tout from the Agartala railway station for illegally entering India, news agency ANI reported.

According to the GRP officials, the Bangladeshis had arrived in India in search of jobs and were arrested while trying to board a train to move to other states via Guwahati in Assam.

All the Bangladeshis are are aged between 19 and 40 years and hail from Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi division, added the official.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ram Saha (24), Md Asmaul Hoque (20), Jakir Hossain (40), Md Sahin Ali (26), Ibrahim Khalil (23), Sahin Alam (28), Nayan Ali (19), Md Ilahi Hossain (21), Md Taib Hossain (19), Md Dalim alias Iman (19), Md Abdul Ajij, Md Saiful Islam (25), Sahabuddin Shek (33), Md Shahidul Islam (20), Md Suman (26), Md Amirul Islam (24), Hajikul Babu (26), Ramjan Shek (19), Md Mijanur (24), Ali Akbar (36), Sakil Shek (19) and Md Rehan Sk (19).

While Md Selim Reja (27) was identified as the tout in the case, said the official.

Earlier, the GRP arrestd four Bangladeshi women at the Agartala railway station for allegedly illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

An Indian tout was also arrested for helping the accused, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The arrested women were identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28), Jyoti Khatun (20), all residents of Bangladesh and the tout, Mohammed Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi women intended to travel to Ahmedabad, while others were planning to go to Pune by train.

Mohammed Kashem Miah facilitated the illegal entry and travel of these individuals within India, the GRP said.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 06:10 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTripura news: GRP arrests 23 Bangladeshi nationals, tout from Agartala railway station

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue