Tripura news: GRP arrests 23 Bangladeshi nationals, tout from Agartala railway station

The Government Railway Police on Saturday night arrested as many as 23 Bangladeshi nationals and a tout from the Agartala railway station for illegally entering India, news agency ANI reported.

According to the GRP officials, the Bangladeshis had arrived in India in search of jobs and were arrested while trying to board a train to move to other states via Guwahati in Assam.

All the Bangladeshis are are aged between 19 and 40 years and hail from Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi division, added the official.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ram Saha (24), Md Asmaul Hoque (20), Jakir Hossain (40), Md Sahin Ali (26), Ibrahim Khalil (23), Sahin Alam (28), Nayan Ali (19), Md Ilahi Hossain (21), Md Taib Hossain (19), Md Dalim alias Iman (19), Md Abdul Ajij, Md Saiful Islam (25), Sahabuddin Shek (33), Md Shahidul Islam (20), Md Suman (26), Md Amirul Islam (24), Hajikul Babu (26), Ramjan Shek (19), Md Mijanur (24), Ali Akbar (36), Sakil Shek (19) and Md Rehan Sk (19).

While Md Selim Reja (27) was identified as the tout in the case, said the official.

Earlier, the GRP arrestd four Bangladeshi women at the Agartala railway station for allegedly illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

An Indian tout was also arrested for helping the accused, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The arrested women were identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28), Jyoti Khatun (20), all residents of Bangladesh and the tout, Mohammed Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi women intended to travel to Ahmedabad, while others were planning to go to Pune by train.

Mohammed Kashem Miah facilitated the illegal entry and travel of these individuals within India, the GRP said.