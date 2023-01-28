Tripura Polls 2023: Dr Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali, says BJP1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:23 PM IST
- The party also announced the candidates for 48 out of the total 60 seats for the Tripura Polls.
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on 28 January announced that Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will contest the upcoming state assembly polls from the Town Bordowali constituency.
