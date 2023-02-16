As people of Tripura step out to vote for 60 seats in the states to decide the fate of the next government in the state on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

In his recent tweet, PM Modi appealed the voters to use their rights and caste vote to take this time's voting participation to a record level. He also said that voting will also strengthen India's democracy. He laid special emphasis on the state's young population to come forward and vote.

Tripura Assembly Elections Live Updates

Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2023

“Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,"tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In the state election, people have to vote for their constituency's candidate who is most probably contesting from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT); Congress-CPI(M), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), TIPRA Motha, etc.

Also Read: Tripura Assembly polls: Key constituencies to watch out for in triangular fight

The saffron party is contesting in 55 seats and its ally, IPFT is contesting in remaining five seats. Another party, TIPRA Motha decided to go solo and will contest in 42 of the 60 constituencies of the state.

The tribal dominated seats in the state will be the main decision maker in the ongoing state assembly elections. There are a total of 20 tribal-dominated seats in Tripura. In addition to other parties, CPI (M) will contest 43 seats and its Left Front partners Forward Block, RSP and CPI one each.

Indian National Congress will contest on 13 seats. Whereas, the TMC will contest on 28 seats. A total of 58 candidates will fight independently.