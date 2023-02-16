Tripura Polls 2023: PM Modi appeals to ‘vote in record numbers’
To encourage people to caste their vote in maximum numbers in the ongoing Tripura state assembly elections, PM Modi appealed to voters to participate in record numbers to strengthen the festival of democracy
As people of Tripura step out to vote for 60 seats in the states to decide the fate of the next government in the state on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×