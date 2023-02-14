Tripura Polls 2023: Elections to the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state of Tripura will be held on 16 February. The counting votes will take place on 2 March.

The state election will see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT); Congress-CPI(M), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), TIPRA Motha to secure majority for themselves in the 60-member assembly.

The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally IPFT is contesting the remaining five seats. TIPRA Motha is going solo and has decided to contest 42 of the 60 constituencies in Tripura. There are around 20 tribal-dominated seats, and these hold the key to power in the northeastern state. CPI(M) will contest 43 seats, and its Left Front partners Forward Block, RSP and the CPI one each. The Congress will contest 13 seats, the Trinamool Congress 28, while there are also 58 Independent candidates.

Analysts believe that it will be a three-cornered election, with the Left-Congress alliance re-emerging in the state and newcomer TIPRA Motha gaining widespread support in tribal areas.

While releasing its manifesto, TIPRA Motha has promised to fight for 'Greater Tipraland. The party headed by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma which decided to go solo in the elections but has not ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with any party that supports its 'Greater Tipraland,' separate state for the indigenous population.

Speaking of last assembly elections held in 2018, BJP had stormed to power with 36 seats, half of which were won from the tribal areas. BJP had secured a 43.59 per cent vote share in 2018 compared to CPI(M)’s 42.22 per cent vote and 2 per cent of the Congress, with most of BJP’s gain at Congress’s expense.

With the rise of TIPRA Motha, a large chunk of the 20 tribal seats are expected to shift allegiance. While in the plains, where mostly non-tribals live, anti-incumbency and law and order issues may dent the ruling party’s tally.

While expressing confidence of BJP getting full majority in the state, Amit Shah said that the BJP is seeking a mandate to make the state prosperous in the next five years building on the development initiatives of the party-led government.

Shah added that the constituencies in Tripura are small and "you will see that before 12 pm on counting day, the BJP would have crossed the majority mark." Shah said Congress and CPI-M joining hands shows that they are not in a position to defeat BJP on their own and "it is very good position" for the party. Shah also added that PM Modi visited the region 51 times during the last eight years and has put an end to the feeling of alienation that had grown in the Northeast.

Key constituency and players in Tripura Assembly elections

CM Manik Saha who has filed his his nomination from the Town Borodowali assembly constituency will contest opposite Congress’ Ashish Kumar Saha. Manik Saha had become the new chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with less than a year to go for crucial elections to the state assembly. The Chief Minister had assumed office in the 2022 bye-election after Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from his office. Three influential BJP MLAs - Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Dibachandra Hrangkhawal resigned from the state Assembly and joined the Congress. Meanwhile, CM Saha, a doctor, is the second richest candidate with ₹13.90 crore assets, ADR's state coordinator Biswendu Bhattacharjee told PTI.

Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala constituency: Congress Sudip Roy Barman filed his nomination papers from Agartala constituency in Tripura. He will be contesting opposite BJP's Papiya Dutta. Barman held this constituency since 1998 by winning four elections consecutively on Congress ticket. He had joined BJP in 2018 and won from the same constituency. He later left the party in February 2022 and joined Congress.

Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur: The BJP has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. She is the first Tripura resident and 2nd woman from North East to be a Union Minister. Amiya Dayal Noatia has been fielded from TIPRA Motha.

Rajiv Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur constituency: Tripura BJP state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee will contest from Biplab Dev's seat in Banamalipur this time. TMC's Shantanu Saha has been fielded against him.

Jitendra Choudhury from Sabroom Constituency: CPI(M) State General Secretary Jitendra Choudhury has been fielded from Sabroom constituency. He has been in the party since 1993. In 1993, he won from Manu ST constituency for Tripura election. He served as Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, Sports from 1993-1998 under Dasarath Deb's Ministry. Later from 1998-2014, he was also Minister of Forest and Industry, Commerce, Sports in Manik Sarkar's Ministry. In the 2014 general election he won from Tripura East (Lok Sabha constituency) and became Member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Tripura.

Radhakishorpur constituency: BJP has fielded sitting MLA Pranajit Singh Roy from Radhakishorpur constituency. He is pitted against CPI-ML's Partha Karmakar.

Karbook constituency: In Karbook, CPI(M) candidate Priyamani Debbarma is contesting against BJP's Ashim Tripura and Tipra Motha's Sanjay Manik.

Charilam constituency: Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Varma, another member of the erstwhile royal family, is the BJP candidate from the Charilam constituency. Subodh Debbarma is the Tipra Motha nominee in Charilam constituency.

Meanwhile, according to the ADR report, of the total 259 candidates contesting the February 16 Tripura Assembly election, 45 are crorepatis. The ruling BJP has 17 crorepati candidates followed by Tipra Motha with nine and CPI(M) seven, Congress six, TMC has four and two Independent candidates are also crorepati, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of the BJP who is contesting from the Charilam constituency is the wealthiest candidate with 15.58 crore of movable and immovable assets. Second on the list is CM Manik Saha with ₹13.90 crore assets, ADR's state coordinator Biswendu Bhattacharjee told PTI on Wednesday. Third on the list is Abhijit Sarkar of the TIPRA Motha with ₹12.57 crore.

"Out of the total aspirants of the ensuing elections, 41 (16 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 elections, out of 297 candidates, 22 (7 percent) nominees had declared criminal cases", he said. Seven out of 13 Congress candidates (54 percent) have criminal cases while nine out of 55 BJP candidates have criminal cases. Of the 43 Left Front candidates, nine (16 percent) have criminal cases. Eight candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder", he said.

Of the total 259 candidates, 65 are graduates, 55 are class 12 pass and 39 are matriculates. Thirty-six candidates are class 8 pass out and nine are class 5 pass out, the ADR report added.

To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Tripura, the international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries will be sealed from Monday, a Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao had official told PTI on Monday. “The international border with Bangladesh and the inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram will be sealed from Monday, following instruction from the Election Commission," he said. The voting in other northeastern state of Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on 27 February.

(With inputs from agencies)