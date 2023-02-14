Tripura Polls 2023: Voting to elect 60-member assembly today: See key players, constituencies here
The state election will see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT); Congress-CPI(M), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), TIPRA Motha to secure majority for themselves in the 60-member assembly.
Tripura Polls 2023: Elections to the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state of Tripura will be held on 16 February. The counting votes will take place on 2 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×