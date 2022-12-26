As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for the assembly elections scheduled for February 2023, the saffron party in Tripura will organise a "rath yatra" across the state beginning on January 1, a party senior announced on December 26. The 60-member Tripura Assembly will be elected in the February election. The massive outreach effort by the BJP known as "Prati Ghare Shushason" came to an end on December 25.

Subrata Chakraborty, the party's principal spokesperson, has stated that the purpose of the yatra is to enlist public support prior to the election. According to him, the party is hoping that people will participate in the "rath yatra" to support the BJP that has taken care of their most basic requirements.

According to Sunit Sarkar, the media coordinator for the BJP, one yatra will depart from the North Tripura district and the other from the South Tripura district. Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, is in charge of the three-person committee set up to oversee yatra preparations.

According to party sources, this type of yatra will be organised by a political party in the northeastern state before an election for the first time. The BJP held multiple road shows during the 2018 assembly elections, with a number of Union ministers serving as their leaders.

In the upcoming Tripura assembly elections, women will cast their votes in significant numbers for the BJP - Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan earlier said. According to draught electoral rolls, 13.53 lakh women and 13.80 lakh men make up the state's 27.33 lakh voters.

"Women of the country believe in the BJP, which would give them a better future and Tripura is no exception to that. I believe women voters will exercise their franchise in support of nominees of the saffron party in the assembly elections next year," Srinivasan told reporters on December 25.

Education has been provided free for female students up to the college level, and women now have a 33% reservation in government employment, Srinivasan argued while reminded of the distribution of up to 55,000 bicycles to female students.

(With PTI inputs)