Tripura polls: BJP rides on support from women, to organise ‘rath yatra'2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 11:47 AM IST
For the first time, this type of yatra will be organised by a political party in Tripura before an election.
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for the assembly elections scheduled for February 2023, the saffron party in Tripura will organise a "rath yatra" across the state beginning on January 1, a party senior announced on December 26. The 60-member Tripura Assembly will be elected in the February election. The massive outreach effort by the BJP known as "Prati Ghare Shushason" came to an end on December 25.