Tripura professor suspended after intimate video with student goes viral

A professor in Tripura's Kamalpur government degree college in Dhalai district was on Friday suspended following a purported video of him getting intimate with a student went viral on social media, reported PTI.

The report added that the video sparked massive outrage across the state and the government college ordered an investigation into the matter.

In an official statement, the education department of the state said that the professor confessed to the incident, stating that it was a "mistake on his part to be involved in the inappropriate act".

The education department further added that the professor failed to uphold the dignity, sanctity and decorum of the institution by committing such an act. Also, he failed the grace of the teaching profession.

The professor will be based at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in South Tripura's Belonia, the authority said in the suspension order.

Similar incidents: In another incident, a 40-year-old female teacher from a notable school in Mumbai was arrested for sexually assaulting her 16-year-old student for more than a year.

The report added that the woman had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor boy after taking him to various five-star hotels and other places in Mumbai. She made him drink alcohol and gave him anti-anxiety pills.

The incident came to light after the teen boy's family noticed the change in his behaviour. He then told his family about the abuse.

For the crime, the teacher had roped in the boy's female friend to accept the relationship. She had told her that affairs between older women and teenage boys had become quite common nowadays.

a senior professor at Hathras' PC Bagla Degree College in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing around a dozen female students.

A fast-track court in Hathras had also denied bail to the professor, saying that his acts have tarnished the reputation of the teaching profession.