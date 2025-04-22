Tripura rains: Over 400 houses damaged, two injured, electricity disrupted — Top Updates

Tripura rains: More than 440 houses were damaged as heavy rains lashed the northeastern state of Tripura, PTI reported citing local statements.
"Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged — fully, partially, or severely," the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)
