Tripura rains: Over 400 houses damaged, two injured, electricity disrupted — Top Updates

Heavy rainfall caused significant damage in Tripura: 445 houses were damaged and two injuries reported in Karbook. Electricity connectivity was disrupted due to 49 damaged poles, but major rivers are flowing below flood levels. See details.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Apr 2025, 11:31 AM IST
File image of people navigate a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Trioura's capital city of Agartala in 2024.
File image of people navigate a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Trioura’s capital city of Agartala in 2024. (AP Photo)

Tripura rains: More than 440 houses were damaged as heavy rains lashed the northeastern state of Tripura, PTI reported citing local statements.

"Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged — fully, partially, or severely," the statement said.

Tripura Rains: Top Updates

  • Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, damaged around 445 houses, injured two people after their houses collapsed, and damaged 49 electricity poles in the state, the report said.
  • Electricity connectivity was disrupted after 49 poles were damaged due to the rainfall.
  • Two people were injured after their houses collapsed in Karbook area of the state's Gomati district.

  • The injured have been identified as Nayan Kumar Tripura (70) and Rumati Tripura (39).
  • All the major rivers, including Gomati, Muhuri and Feni, are flowing below the flood level, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

Tripura rains: Over 400 houses damaged, two injured, electricity disrupted — Top Updates
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
