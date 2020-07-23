Tripura registers ninth Covid-19 death, tally rises to 3,469

Tripura registered its ninth COVID-19 fatality after a 76-year-old woman succumbed to the disease here, while 126 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 3,469, an official said on Thursday.

The woman, Gitarani Pal, was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on July 11 and she died on Wednesday, the official said.

The woman, Gitarani Pal, was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on July 11 and she died on Wednesday, the official said.

Pal also had diabetes, cardiac problems and high blood pressure, he said.

"Alert! 126 people found COVID-19 positive out of 3,051 samples tested. 120 found positive in Antigen test, Contact:4, Symptomatic:2. Unfortunately, 1 COVID-19 positive patient died today," Deb said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

So far, 2,033 people have recovered from the disease, the official said. The state now has 1,409 active COVID-19 cases.

Nine patients have died of the infection and 18 have migrated to other states, he said.

Besides state-run hospitals, private health facilities will have to conduct antigen tests for all patients to detect the coronavirus cases early, Health and Family welfare director Dr Radha Debbarma said.

The private hospitals and nursing homes will need to buy antigen test kits at ₹450 a unit from the National Health Mission office here. The state Health Department has appointed a medical officer to coordinate with various institutions, he said.