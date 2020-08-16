Tripura's COVID-19 tally increases to 7,079 with 127 fresh cases

TRIPURA : Tripura reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 7,079, while the death toll increased to 55 as five more people succumbed to the virus, a health department official said.

The state now has 1,855 active cases while 5,151 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

Five people died of COVID-19 at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Saturday, he said.

Out of the five, two persons were residents of West Tripura district, two were from Sephaijala district and one man was from Gomati district.

The health department has conducted 2,18,984 tests for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

