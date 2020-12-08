Tripura schools reopen for classes 10 and 12

Schools in Tripura reopened for the students of 10th and 12th standards on Monday after remaining closed for months amid Covid-19 pandemic. On the first day, around 50 per cent of the students turned up for classes.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath visited schools and colleges in Agartala to inspect the preparedness and response of the students. "Reopening of schools became essential for class 10th and 12th students ahead of their board exams. I visited some of the schools to check the preparedness, I also visited women's college here and the arrangements there were also satisfactory. Teachers were also present in good strength," said Nath. Till last week students attended classes online.

Tripura government had earlier announced reopening schools from December 1, but later withdrew the decision as it didn't receive clearance from the Health Department.

A set of restrictions and guidelines, including installation of handwashing facilities or sanitization facilities, thermal scanning on arrival, social distancing and use of masks, have been made mandatory inside the school premises. The students will also require a written consent letter from their parents to attend classes. Schools have also taken additional measures to reduce the student load by arranging odd-even and boys-girls alternate day present arrangements to maintain physical distance in classrooms.

Meanwhile, several other states have also announced a partial opening of schools. Madhya Pradesh has announced to reopen classes for students of 10 and 12th standards shortly. But, they will remain shut for the students of 1 to 8th standard till March 31. West Bengal schools will remain closed till the pandemic situation does not improve. Schools in the national capital will not reopen till the government is convinced about students' safety. Schools and colleges for classes IX to XII reopened in the rural areas of Pune district last month with officials claiming student attendance was around 30%.













