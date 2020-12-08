Tripura schools reopen for classes 10 and 12

Meanwhile, several other states have also announced a partial opening of schools. Madhya Pradesh has announced to reopen classes for students of 10 and 12th standards shortly. But, they will remain shut for the students of 1 to 8th standard till March 31. West Bengal schools will remain closed till the pandemic situation does not improve. Schools in the national capital will not reopen till the government is convinced about students' safety. Schools and colleges for classes IX to XII reopened in the rural areas of Pune district last month with officials claiming student attendance was around 30%.