This state announces 12% hike in DA for govt employees, pensioners

This state announces 12% hike in DA for govt employees, pensioners1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
- The state has total Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) at 20%
- More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday declared a 12% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners with effect from December 1. With this, the state government employees' DA has gone up from 8% to 20%.
According to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, a total of 1,04,600 regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will benefit from the decision. Moreover, part-time employees will receive the benefit as their remunerations have been almost doubled.
"Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now the total DA is 20%, it will be effective from December 2022. More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted: Tripura CM Manik Saha said in a statement.
The chief minister said the decision of the government to increase the DA/DR by 12% will put an additional amount of ₹120 crore per month and ₹1,440 crore per annum.
Saha said, "Despite shortage of resources, the government has revised the salary structures to give benefit to the lakhs of employees and their families".
“A total of around ₹120 crore per month and ₹1,440 crore per annum additional expenses will be incurred for the same," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma, who holds the Finance portfolio, said there has been criticism for not increasing DA for government employees and social pension to the beneficiaries. "The government aims at maximum benefit to the maximum people. We want to set a benchmark for state government employees by taking the courageous step", he said.
To a query how the additional burden of ₹1,440 crore annually will be managed, Debbarma replied, "This is an art of managing finance effectively amidst resource constraint. A bit of courage and a broad heart are needed to give maximum benefit to the people".
On whether it will be seen as New Year bonanza or poll bonanza, Debbarma said "It is the perception of the people how they look at it".
Assembly elections in the northeastern are due in February next year.
(With PTI inputs)
