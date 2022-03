Tripura is set to get its second airport at Kailashahar, about 139 KMs away from capital Agartala, the state's chief minister said in a statement. According to CM Biplab Deb, the Centre would be releasing funds to the tune of ₹500 to ₹600 crore for the construction and related infrastructure development at the new airport site.

Yesterday, the Tripura assembly presented its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. The CM conveyed his thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma for the presentation of a "people-centric budget".

The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly began on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma presented a ₹26,892.67-crore tax-free Budget proposal for the 2022-23 financial year.

The Budget is 18.34% higher than last year's Budget estimates and an increase of over ₹4,000 crore.

In the budget speech, Dev Varma said, that the Tripura government tabled a tax-free budget of ₹22,724.50 crore for the 2021-22 financial year and the deficit was ₹773.43 crore last year.

He further informed that the capital expenditure has been doubled to ₹5,285 crore in Budget Estimates of 2022-23 from ₹2,651 crore in budget estimates of 2021-22 to ensure more investment in expenditure.

In the Education sector of Tripura, a total of ₹5,026 crore has been earmarked and ₹1,777 crore is allocated for setting up new primary and community health centres.

"A new scheme--"Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana" was announced with a proposal of ₹1,000 crore. An amount of ₹1000 crore is proposed for the scheme. This project is a special infrastructure drive from the state government to celebrate the 50 years of statehood. The projects include- road, Sainik School, National Law University, Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyan, etc," he said.

Another key announcement came as an increase in the social pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. The announcement assumes significance as it was among the main highlights of Vision Document, a list of promises that BJP released before the 2018 assembly polls.

Dev Varma said that the state government would spend ₹152.50 crore for six new schemes while ₹518.93 crore is kept for spending on 19 new projects

