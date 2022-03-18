This state to get 2nd airport; Centre to allocate 500-600 cr for construction

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yesterday, the Tripura assembly presented its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23
The Budget is 18.34% higher than last year's Budget estimates and an increase of over ₹4,000 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tripura is set to get its second airport at Kailashahar, about 139 KMs away from capital Agartala, the state's chief minister said in a statement. According to CM Biplab Deb, the Centre would be releasing funds to the tune of ₹500 to ₹600 crore for the construction and related infrastructure development at the new airport site.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tripura is set to get its second airport at Kailashahar, about 139 KMs away from capital Agartala, the state's chief minister said in a statement. According to CM Biplab Deb, the Centre would be releasing funds to the tune of ₹500 to ₹600 crore for the construction and related infrastructure development at the new airport site.
Yesterday, the Tripura assembly presented its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. The CM conveyed his thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma for the presentation of a "people-centric budget".
Yesterday, the Tripura assembly presented its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. The CM conveyed his thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma for the presentation of a "people-centric budget".
The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly began on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma presented a ₹26,892.67-crore tax-free Budget proposal for the 2022-23 financial year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly began on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma presented a ₹26,892.67-crore tax-free Budget proposal for the 2022-23 financial year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Budget is 18.34% higher than last year's Budget estimates and an increase of over ₹4,000 crore.
The Budget is 18.34% higher than last year's Budget estimates and an increase of over ₹4,000 crore.
In the budget speech, Dev Varma said, that the Tripura government tabled a tax-free budget of ₹22,724.50 crore for the 2021-22 financial year and the deficit was ₹773.43 crore last year.
In the budget speech, Dev Varma said, that the Tripura government tabled a tax-free budget of ₹22,724.50 crore for the 2021-22 financial year and the deficit was ₹773.43 crore last year.
He further informed that the capital expenditure has been doubled to ₹5,285 crore in Budget Estimates of 2022-23 from ₹2,651 crore in budget estimates of 2021-22 to ensure more investment in expenditure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further informed that the capital expenditure has been doubled to ₹5,285 crore in Budget Estimates of 2022-23 from ₹2,651 crore in budget estimates of 2021-22 to ensure more investment in expenditure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the Education sector of Tripura, a total of ₹5,026 crore has been earmarked and ₹1,777 crore is allocated for setting up new primary and community health centres.
In the Education sector of Tripura, a total of ₹5,026 crore has been earmarked and ₹1,777 crore is allocated for setting up new primary and community health centres.
"A new scheme--"Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana" was announced with a proposal of ₹1,000 crore. An amount of ₹1000 crore is proposed for the scheme. This project is a special infrastructure drive from the state government to celebrate the 50 years of statehood. The projects include- road, Sainik School, National Law University, Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyan, etc," he said.
"A new scheme--"Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana" was announced with a proposal of ₹1,000 crore. An amount of ₹1000 crore is proposed for the scheme. This project is a special infrastructure drive from the state government to celebrate the 50 years of statehood. The projects include- road, Sainik School, National Law University, Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyan, etc," he said.
Another key announcement came as an increase in the social pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. The announcement assumes significance as it was among the main highlights of Vision Document, a list of promises that BJP released before the 2018 assembly polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another key announcement came as an increase in the social pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. The announcement assumes significance as it was among the main highlights of Vision Document, a list of promises that BJP released before the 2018 assembly polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dev Varma said that the state government would spend ₹152.50 crore for six new schemes while ₹518.93 crore is kept for spending on 19 new projects
Dev Varma said that the state government would spend ₹152.50 crore for six new schemes while ₹518.93 crore is kept for spending on 19 new projects
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!