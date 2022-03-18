This state to get 2nd airport; Centre to allocate 500-600 cr for construction

Tripura is set to get its second airport at Kailashahar, about 139 KMs away from capital Agartala, the state's chief minister said in a statement. According to CM Biplab Deb, the Centre would be releasing funds to the tune of ₹500 to ₹600 crore for the construction and related infrastructure development at the new airport site.

