Tripura govt has announced a complete lockdown in the state on 5 July to break the transmission of coronavirus cases in the state.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post late Tuesday night said the lockdown, inspired by the 'Janata curfew' held on March 22, would begin from 5 am on Sunday and end at 5 am the next day.

He, however, said that his government was not planning to extend the lockdown.

"The way we all stayed at home on March 22 during the Janata curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the same way we would stay at home from 5 am on Sunday to next day 5 am," Deb wrote on the social networking site.

"Tripura is in stage 1 of the COVID-19 outbreak and we need to be prepared for stage 2 and 3. We have to be careful," he added.

As per the latest data released by the govt there have been over a 1,000 cases in the north-eastern state and total currently is at 1,388. There has been only one death in the state and 301 cases are currently active.

Recovery rate in the state is 78.2%

With inputs from PTI

