Tripura to impose 3-day lockdown from tomorrow

Agartala: The Tripura government on Saturday announced a total lockdown in the state for three days starting from July 27.

The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26.

The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Tripura has reported 3,759 COVID-19 cases including 1,617 active cases, 2,131 recovered cases and 11 deaths so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

