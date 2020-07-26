Tripura to impose 3-day lockdown from tomorrow

Tripura to impose 3-day lockdown from tomorrow1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
- The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30
- This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Agartala: The Tripura government on Saturday announced a total lockdown in the state for three days starting from July 27.
Agartala: The Tripura government on Saturday announced a total lockdown in the state for three days starting from July 27.
The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26.
The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Tripura has reported 3,759 COVID-19 cases including 1,617 active cases, 2,131 recovered cases and 11 deaths so far.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated