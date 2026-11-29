The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two men from Tripura after recovering 16 gold biscuits worth around ₹2.24 crore at New Jalpaiguri railway station in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Two Tripura men arrested with gold worth ₹ 2.24 crore The seized gold weighs around 1.856 kg. The two men were travelling on the Kanchanjunga Express, which was heading towards Sealdah in Kolkata.

The accused have been identified as Bidhan Das and Sanjay Das. Both are residents of North Tripura. According to reports, DRI officials received information that gold was being carried on train number 13176. Acting on this tip-off, officials kept watch on the train and intercepted the two passengers when it reached New Jalpaiguri station at around 6.55 am on Thursday, 26 November.

The two men were travelling in coach S-8, on berths 53 and 54. Officials later searched them at the DRI office in Siliguri in the presence of a gazetted officer.

During the search, officers found gold biscuits hidden inside specially stitched pockets in their trousers. The biscuits were wrapped in carbon paper and adhesive tape. This was allegedly done to make them harder to detect during checks.

According to reports, six biscuits were recovered from Bidhan Das and 10 from Sanjay Das. A goldsmith examined the biscuits and confirmed that they were 24-carat gold. Each biscuit weighed around 116 grams.

The two men were unable to produce valid documents to show that they could legally carry the gold. They were arrested and produced before a court in Siliguri. Their bail pleas were rejected, and they were sent to judicial custody.

Is Tripura becoming a route for gold smuggling? The seizure has raised questions about the possible use of Tripura as a route for bringing gold from Bangladesh into other parts of India.

Tripura shares a long international border with Bangladesh. This makes the state an important area for agencies watching cross-border movement. Its road and railway connections can also be used to move goods towards other parts of the country.

However, there is an important point to remember. The recovery of gold from the two men does not by itself prove that the biscuits came from Bangladesh. Their exact source and the route used to bring them into India are still being investigated.

At the same time, this is not the first time that agencies have found evidence of gold smuggling networks using the Tripura border.

In February 2023, the DRI carried out an operation called Operation Eastern Gateway. The agency said a smuggling network based in Bangladesh, Tripura, Assam and West Bengal was bringing gold into India through the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. Eight people were arrested during that operation.

More recently, in October 2026, the DRI seized more than 7.8 kg of foreign-origin gold worth over ₹11.50 crore in operations in the eastern region. The investigation exposed a network using routes connecting the Tripura border with Kolkata. Six people were arrested.

These cases show that agencies have previously uncovered gold smuggling networks using routes linked to Tripura. But investigators will have to establish whether the latest seizure is connected to any of those networks.

DRI investigates source and destination of gold The DRI is now trying to find out where the 16 gold biscuits came from, who arranged their transport and who was supposed to receive them.

Investigators are also expected to examine the financial trail and check whether the two men were working for a larger network. They will also look into whether other consignments may have been moved through similar routes.

The use of specially stitched pockets to hide gold also shows how carriers may try to avoid checks while travelling by train. For now, the case has brought fresh attention to the possible use of railway routes to move illegal gold from border areas towards major cities such as Kolkata.