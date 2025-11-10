‘Trishul’ Tri-Service exercise ends, showcases India’s integrated combat capabilities; 30,000 troops involved

The Indian defence forces recently concluded a large-scale joint training operation: Tri-Service Exercise (TSE-2025) “Trishul”. The Indian Navy spearheaded the exercise in close cooperation with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The complex drill took place from 3 to 7 November, spanning Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the North Arabian Sea. It clearly showcased India's integrated operational capabilities. The Headquarters Western Naval Command carried out the exercise, partnering with the Army’s Southern Command and the IAF's South Western Air Command.

Objectives and key participants More than 30,000 personnel participated in the five-day exercise. The military deployed significant assets. These included 20 to 25 surface and subsurface platforms, notably amphibious vessels, alongside over 40 aircraft and numerous ground-based systems.

The primary objective was to strengthen operational synergy and refine joint standard operating procedures (SOPs). This rigorously validated the forces’ overall combat readiness.

Crucially, the Indian Coast Guard, the Border Security Force (BSF), and other central agencies also participated. Their formal inclusion emphasised inter-agency coordination. This commitment demonstrates India's focus on jointness, self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta), and innovation in military operations.

High-Tempo Combined Arms Drills Specific elements of the training involved high-tempo Combined Arms operations. Aviation assets from the Thar Raptor Brigade worked closely with the mechanised formations of the Sudarshan Chakra and Konark Corps to validate seamless joint capabilities under highly realistic battlefield conditions.