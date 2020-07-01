Trivandrum airport casual workers union to observe token protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The confederation of Trivandrum Airport Casual Workers Trade Unions has decided to boycottall ground handling operations in the International Airport here on July 1 and 2 as a token protest against the "termination" of at least 120 casual staff.

The confederation of Trivandrum Airport Casual Workers Trade Unions has decided to boycottall ground handling operations in the International Airport here on July 1 and 2 as a token protest against the "termination" of at least 120 casual staff.

The Confederation,a joint forum of all trade unions operating in Trivandrum International Airport, has jointly decided to protest against the "termination" of ground staff in Trivandrum International Airport employed with Air India SATS Airport Service Pvt Ltd.

The Confederation,a joint forum of all trade unions operating in Trivandrum International Airport, has jointly decided to protest against the "termination" of ground staff in Trivandrum International Airport employed with Air India SATS Airport Service Pvt Ltd. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We are aggrieved to observe that the action taken by Air India SATS management on termination of workers will add to the trouble faced by workers and hence unacceptable to us.

If SATS management is facing any crisis erupted due to pandemic COVID-19, they can approach the joint forum anytime and discuss the same and can settle the matter rather than terminating the workers," S Vijay Mohan, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Airport union President, told PTI.

He said the joint forum had even suggested salary cuts and shifts to reduce the burden on the company but they refused to accept and terminated at least 120 persons.

He said thejoint trade union confederation will take legal action and approach the Regional Labour Commissioner Office (central).

The ground staff at the Airport handles the operation of flights, luggage shifting, cleaning the flight, filling the cargo, setting up of conveyor belts etc.

Airport authorities said they have made temporaryarrangements to handle the works during the protest.

Topics Trivandrum Airport