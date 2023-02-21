NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Troika of Space, Drone and Geospatial Policy will propel India as a pre-eminent Technological Power in a few Years from now.

Addressing a National Conference on ‘Geospatial Policy for National Development’, the minister said that unlocking of the space sector for private participation in June 2020, issue of Liberalized Guidelines for Geospatial Data in February 2021 and final approval of Geospatial Policy in December 2022 and Liberalized Drone Rules, followed by Drone Amendment Rules-2022 notified by Ministry of Civil Aviation were decided under the second tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the Geospatial Policy, Singh said that this technology is going to be an instrument of change in 21st century India as apart from huge revenue generation potential. “It will also open huge employment opportunities."

He added that as per one industry estimate, Indian Geospatial economy in 2021 employed approximately 5 lakh people across the country spread across the domestic market (including user industries, government services and export services) which is expected to rise over 10 lakhs by 2025.

“In line with the vision of PM Modi, India is on the cusp of Geospatial Revolution. A healthy synergy among Government, Industry and Scientific Community will tremendously boost up economic output and would help India becoming a 10 trillion Dollar Economy by 2030. Geospatial information has an important role to play in the sectors like agriculture, environment protection, power, water, transportation, communication and health," the minister added.

Singh said that the role of private sector will be very crucial in strengthening the Geospatial infrastructure of the nation. “Actual collection and collation of data and development of data themes have to be increasingly done with private sector participation consistent with Geospatial Guidelines."

He added that the needs and requirements of the citizens related to various Geospatial/location-based solutions have to be predominantly serviced by the private sector with SoI and nodal ministries and agencies of various Geospatial Data themes in a facilitative role.

The minister said that the private sector has to play a key role in creation and maintenance of Geospatial and mapping Infrastructures, innovations and process improvements and monetization of Geospatial data.