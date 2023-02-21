Troika of space, drone and geospatial policy will propel India as leading technological power: Minister

Addressing a National Conference on ‘Geospatial Policy for National Development’, the minister said that unlocking of the space sector for private participation in June 2020, issue of Liberalized Guidelines for Geospatial Data in February 2021 and final approval of Geospatial Policy in December 2022 and Liberalized Drone Rules, followed by Drone Amendment Rules-2022 notified by Ministry of Civil Aviation were decided under the second tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.